Vanderbilt research: Appeals to community best when dealing with the COVID-19 vaccine hesitant

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published November 3, 2021 at 7:50 AM CDT
(Mike Osborne) — A new study by a researcher at Vanderbilt University offers guidance on the most effective way to discuss COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy with family, friends and co-workers.

Vanderbilt Professor of Psychology Jennifer Trueblood has compiled the results of a nationwide survey on the topic that involved more than 30,000 respondents.

Trueblood says the best way to encourage the vaccine hesitant to get this shots is to stress community and care for others.

She says appeals using scientific data proving the vaccine’s safety and efficacy will not be as successful.

You can review the complete study here.

