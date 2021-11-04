© 2021 WMOT
Bridgestone Arena will drop COVID-19 vaccination requirement for Preds games, some other events

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published November 4, 2021 at 7:53 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — Bridgestone Arena said this week it plans to change its COVID-19 safety requirements.

In a social media post Wednesday, the Arena said beginning Nov. 13 “guests will no longer be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test” to attend Predators games.

The change will also apply to other arena shows unless a particular event promoter imposes their own health protocols.

The announcement says the change comes after significant improvement in Metro Nashville's COVID-19 metrics and changing recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control.

