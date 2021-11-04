© 2021 WMOT
Smyrna man is 18th Tennessean arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published November 4, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT
211104 portlock riot photos fbi.jpg
justice.gov
/
Authorities say Smyrna resident Joshua John Portlock assaulted Capitol officers on at least two occasions during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

(Mike Osborne) — A Smyrna man has beenarrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Federal prosecutors say 40-year-old Joshua John Portlock was taken into custody Wednesday near the intersection of I-24 and Lee Victory Parkway.

Authorities say they have images of Portlock assaulting Capitol officers on at least two occasions. Federal officials note that at one point Portlock also appeared to help two officers assaulted by other rioters.

Portlock is the 18th Tennessee resident arrested in connection with the riot.

Two Gallatin men were sentenced for their part in the riot this past week.

Mike Osborne
