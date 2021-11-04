Tennesseans can now schedule COVID-19 vaccinations for children 5 to 11 years of age

© 2021 WMOT
WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published November 4, 2021 at 7:44 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — Beginning Thursday, The Tennessee Department of Health will allow children 5 to 11 years of age to receive a COVID-19 vaccination .

In a press statement released Wednesday, health officials say you should now be able to schedule a shot appointment at any of the state’s health clinics, from your child’s pediatrician, or local pharmacies.

You can schedule your appointment using the vaccines.gov website or by calling your local provider.

Metro Nashville’s health clinics won’t offer the vaccine until Monday.

Drive thru vaccinations will be offered at some Metro Nashville Schools beginning next week. You can find a complete list of drive thru dates, times and locations here.

