Tennessee court reschedules executions postponed by pandemic

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published November 4, 2021 at 7:30 AM CDT
Tenn. Death Row inmates Harold Nichols (left) and Oscar Smith

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Supreme Court on Wednesday set two new execution dates after executions in the state were put on hold due to the pandemic.

Oscar Smith had been sentenced to die in June 2020, for the murders of his estranged wife and her two sons from a previous marriage. On Wednesday, the court set a new execution date of April 21, 2022.

The court set an execution date of June 9, 2022, for Harold Nichols, who was convicted of rape and murder. Nichols had been scheduled to die in August of last year before Gov. Bill Lee issued a reprieve, which expired on Dec. 31.

