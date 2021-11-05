© 2021 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Groups sue Tennessee over law against trans school athletes

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published November 5, 2021 at 6:50 AM CDT
211105 LAMBDA ACLU LOGOS.jpg
LAMBDA/ACLU-TN
/

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two civil rights groups have filed a federal court challenge against a Tennessee law that bars transgender athletes from playing public high school or middle school sports aligned with their gender identity.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee and Lambda Legal filed the lawsuit Thursday in U.S. District Court in Nashville on behalf of a 14-year-old transgender boy who wanted to try out for the boys' golf team.

The challenge follows a wave of Republican-led bills nationwide passed this year that target transgender people.

The Human Rights Campaign says 10 states have enacted sports bans aimed at transgender people. Those in West Virginia and Idaho are blocked in court.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne