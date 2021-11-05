© 2021 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tennessee sues to block vaccine mandate for federal contractors

WMOT | By Mike Osborne,
Associated Press
Published November 5, 2021 at 7:01 AM CDT
211105 osha covid standards.jpg

(AP/WMOT) — Attorney’s General from Republican led states rushed this week to challenge President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, and Tennessee’s AG is among them.

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slattery on Thursday joined his counterparts in Kentucky and Ohio in filing a joint lawsuit against the vaccine mandate.

In a press statement, Slattery calls the new vaccine requirement for federal contractors “unworkable,” “unconstitutional,” and an infringement on “state and individual rights.”

The new vaccine mandate requires that workers be vaccinated by no later than Jan. 4.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press