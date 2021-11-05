Tennessee sues to block vaccine mandate for federal contractors

(AP/WMOT) — Attorney’s General from Republican led states rushed this week to challenge President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, and Tennessee’s AG is among them.

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slattery on Thursday joined his counterparts in Kentucky and Ohio in filing a joint lawsuit against the vaccine mandate.

In a press statement, Slattery calls the new vaccine requirement for federal contractors “unworkable,” “unconstitutional,” and an infringement on “state and individual rights.”

The new vaccine mandate requires that workers be vaccinated by no later than Jan. 4.