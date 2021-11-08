Vanderbilt doctors recommend COVID testing for any flu-like symptoms

(Mike Osborne) — Doctors at Vanderbilt Medical Center warned recently about the dangers of mistaking your illness for the flu, when it could actually be COVID-19.

Colder weather means the flu season has arrived. We’re all familiar with typical flu symptoms, including cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, runny nose, sore throat, body aches, headache, and possibly a change in taste or smell.

But Vanderbilt doctors warn COVID-19 can cause those very same symptoms. They’re urging anyone showing those symptoms to get a COVID-19 rapid test.

Mistaking COVID-19 for the flu could prove costly.