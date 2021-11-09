All 9 GOP members of Tennessee's Congressional delegation voted against Pres. Biden's $1.7 trillion infrastructure bill
(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee’s GOP congressional delegation voted against the just passed, bipartisan infrastructure bill that will secure an estimated $7 billion for the state.
In a social media post, Republican Congressional Rep. Scott DesJarlais claimed the infrastructure package will “slow economic growth & send inflation through the roof.” DesJarlais went on to say "When will Biden learn Americans don’t want to be dependent on government for their livelihoods with social programs?"
Nashville Democratic Rep. Rep. Jim Cooper had a different take. He asserted the bill will create jobs and “will give us better roads and bridges, faster internet, and cleaner drinking water.” Cooper says Tennessee can expect to receive nearly $5.8 billion for highways, $300 million for bridges, and nearly $700 million for water systems.