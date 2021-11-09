All 9 GOP members of Tennessee's Congressional delegation voted against Pres. Biden's $1.7 trillion infrastructure bill

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee’s GOP congressional delegation voted against the just passed, bipartisan infrastructure bill that will secure an estimated $7 billion for the state.

In a social media post, Republican Congressional Rep. Scott DesJarlais claimed the infrastructure package will “slow economic growth & send inflation through the roof.” DesJarlais went on to say "When will Biden learn Americans don’t want to be dependent on government for their livelihoods with social programs?"