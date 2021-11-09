© 2021 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nashville home prices are rising again after holding steady for several months

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published November 9, 2021 at 7:43 AM CST
211109 gnra logo2.jpg
greaternashvillerealtors.org
/

(Will Chappell) — Nashville home prices rose to an all-time high in October, while the number of properties on the market remains low.

The median price of a mid-state home was nearly $430,000 last month. That was a three and a half percent increase over September.

The growth comes after sales prices remained virtually unchanged during July, August and September.

The president of the Greater Nashville Realtors says that high prices combined with fewer homes for sale makes for a strong sellers’ market. There's almost 30% less inventory on the market today compared to a year ago.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne