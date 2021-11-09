Nashville home prices are rising again after holding steady for several months

(Will Chappell) — Nashville home prices rose to an all-time high in October, while the number of properties on the market remains low.

The median price of a mid-state home was nearly $430,000 last month. That was a three and a half percent increase over September.

The growth comes after sales prices remained virtually unchanged during July, August and September.

The president of the Greater Nashville Realtors says that high prices combined with fewer homes for sale makes for a strong sellers’ market. There's almost 30% less inventory on the market today compared to a year ago.