© 2021 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tennessee business groups want COVID overhaul changes in '22

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published November 9, 2021 at 7:17 AM CST
211109 tenn chamber commerce.jpg
tnchamber.org
/

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee business leaders unhappy with recent efforts by the Republican-led Legislature to unravel COVID-19 prevention requirements hope to convince lawmakers to revisit some changes when they reconvene in January.

Two prominent business groups looking to adjust the new requirements say they are especially troubled by a provision giving citizens new power to sue businesses they believe slighted them with coronavirus vaccination requirements.

So far, Republican lawmakers who pushed the bills are resisting proposed changes by the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the state’s National Federation of Independent Business chapter to revisit them.

The dispute offers a rare glimpse at a public rift between groups that tend to be closely aligned.

Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne