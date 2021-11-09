Tennessee business groups want COVID overhaul changes in '22

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee business leaders unhappy with recent efforts by the Republican-led Legislature to unravel COVID-19 prevention requirements hope to convince lawmakers to revisit some changes when they reconvene in January.

Two prominent business groups looking to adjust the new requirements say they are especially troubled by a provision giving citizens new power to sue businesses they believe slighted them with coronavirus vaccination requirements.

So far, Republican lawmakers who pushed the bills are resisting proposed changes by the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the state’s National Federation of Independent Business chapter to revisit them.

The dispute offers a rare glimpse at a public rift between groups that tend to be closely aligned.