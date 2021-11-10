AAA: Thanksgiving travel across Tennessee will up sharply, near pre-pandemic levels

(Mike Osborne) — AAA predicts Thanksgiving travel across Tennessee will get very close to reaching pre-pandemic levels.

In a press release , the auto club predicts that 1.2 million Tennesseans will travel during the long Thanksgiving weekend. That represents a 12 percent increase over last year’s travel numbers and just three percent below 2019 levels.

AAA says to expect fuel prices to remain high right thru the holidays. Fuel prices haven’t been this high ahead of the holiday season since 2013. Last year at this time a gallon of unleaded regular was selling for $1.85. As of Wednesday morning, the AAA Fuel Gauge report shows a statewide average is $3.14.