Stapleton, Church to take Nashville stage, vie for top awards at CMAs

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published November 10, 2021 at 4:49 AM CST
211110 cma awards artwork.jpg
cmaawards.com
/

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chris Stapleton and Eric Church are the top nominees. Luke Combs could be in for a big night. And all three will take the stage to perform at the CMA Awards.

Stapleton and Church be going toe-to-toe all night Wednesday with nominations in the same five categories, including entertainer of the year.

Combs could be named male vocalist of the year for the third straight time.

Performances will include a series of all-star collaborations, including a duet by Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean.

ABC will telecast the 55th CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne