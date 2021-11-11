© 2021 WMOT
Former Tenn. House Speaker Glen Casada will not seek reelection in 2022

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published November 11, 2021 at 8:01 AM CST
Tenn. Rep. Glen Casada
@glencasada

(Mike Osborne) — Williamson County’s Representative in the Tennessee House says he won’t run for reelection next year.

Republican Rep. Glen Casada was first elected to the House in 2003. He rose through GOP ranks to be Speaker of the House in 2019, but only served in the post for a single session.

A growing list of scandals resulted in a Republican caucus no-confidence vote that forced Casada’s resignation.

In spite of the scandals, Williamson County voters reelected Casada last year.

However, this past January the FBI raided Casada’s home and office as part of a reported campaign finance investigation.

During his legislative tenure Casada supported a number of divisive GOP policies. In 2009, he joined a lawsuit pursuing so-called "birther" claims against President Barak Obama. He also supported efforts to stop Syrian refugees from being resettled in the U.S. and opposed LGBTQ related initiatives.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne