Ready for another surge in COVID-19 infections Tennessee?

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) -- Is Tennessee on the verge of beginning yet another surge in COVID-19 cases?

State health officials reported yesterday that the seven day running average of new infections rose on Tuesday for the first time in two months.

Cases peaked on September 11 at a running average of just over 9400 new cases per day. On Tuesday, cases rose slightly to a running average of 1.111 new infections per day.

If this is the start of Tennessee’s fifth COVID-19 wave it would not come as a surprise. USA Today reported Tuesday that new infection counts are now on the rise in 29 states.

Tennessee’s COVID-19 metrics have been trending sharply lower in recent weeks. Slightly more than 6,800 new cases were reported this past week. That represents a 90 percent drop from the nearly 66,000 infections reported the first full week in September.

The number of virus related deaths reported statewide have now fallen three weeks in a row. A total of 172 Tennessean’s died due to COVID-19 complications during the week that ended this past Saturday. That represents a 41 percent drop in fatalities since late September.

The number of Tennesseans dealing with an active infection is also down sharply. During this past week roughly 11,000 state residents were virus positive. That’s a more than seven fold drop in active infections over the past two months.

To date, roughly 1.3 million Tennesseans have reported a positive COVID-19 test since the pandemic began in March of 2020. As of Tuesday, 16,630 Tennesseans have died to due to virus complications.