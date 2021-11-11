© 2021 WMOT
Tennessee governor plans to sign bill to limit COVID rules

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published November 11, 2021 at 4:48 AM CST
Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says he plans to sign a wide-reaching bill that strictly limits what governments and companies can require of workers and the public to address the COVID-19 pandemic, despite opposition from prominent business interests.

The Republican told reporters “there are some issues we need to work through” with the legislation, but his signature will enact the changes as lawmakers passed them, putting them in effect immediately.

Major restrictions include largely barring governments and businesses from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations, and only letting public agencies — including schools — require masks due to COVID-19 only in rare, dire public health scenarios.

