After falling for seven weeks, Tenn. childhood COVID-19 infections are again on the rise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — COVID-19 infections among Tennessee’s school age children are on the rise again after falling for seven weeks.

State health records show new virus cases fell 92 percent between early September and the end of October. But during the week that ended this past Saturday, COVID-19 infections rose 12 percent among children between 5 and 18 years of age.

Virus case counts among children rose 15 percent in Davidson County, 13 percent in Rutherford County and 18 percent in Williamson County.

A COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 to 15 years of age was made available this past spring. A vaccine for children 5 to 11 was introduced last week.