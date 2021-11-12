© 2021 WMOT
After falling for seven weeks, Tenn. childhood COVID-19 infections are again on the rise

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published November 12, 2021 at 7:28 AM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — COVID-19 infections among Tennessee’s school age children are on the rise again after falling for seven weeks.

State health records show new virus cases fell 92 percent between early September and the end of October. But during the week that ended this past Saturday, COVID-19 infections rose 12 percent among children between 5 and 18 years of age.

Virus case counts among children rose 15 percent in Davidson County, 13 percent in Rutherford County and 18 percent in Williamson County.

A COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 to 15 years of age was made available this past spring. A vaccine for children 5 to 11 was introduced last week.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
