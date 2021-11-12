White Supremacists will again meet at Montgomery Bell State Park

(Mike Osborne) — White supremacists begin a three day conference Friday at Middle Tennessee’s Montgomery Bell Park State Park.

The conference will be hosted by an organization called American Renaissance. The group began as a White Supremacist magazine in 1990. It’s been hosting the annual gathering at the park for several years now.

American Renaissance bills itself as a kind of scholarly race journal. However, it’s listed as a hate group by The Southern Poverty Law Center.

Conference topics this week include “The Real Racial Reckoning,” “The 2022 Midterm Elections. What They Mean for Us.” and “Open Borders Inc.: The ‘Conspiracy’ is Real.”

Groups protesting the gathering are expected by state officials.