19 Tenn. police officers have died in the line of duty so far this year, more than in the previous 4 years combined

(Mike Osborne) — A LaVergne Police Officer has died, the nineteenth Tennessee officer to perish in the line of duty this year.

In a social media post the department says Detective Sgt. Kevin Stolinsky passed away this past week. He reportedly died while on duty as a result of a medical emergency.

With seven weeks remaining in the year, 19 Tennessee officers have died so far in 2021. That’s more than in the previous 4 years combined.

Including officer Stolinsky, two have died of medical incidents. Three have died in traffic accidents. Only one has died due to a violent assault.

According to the Officer Down Memorial page, 13 Tennessee officers have now died this year due to COVID-19.