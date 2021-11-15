MNPS continues offering drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations this week at 6 Nashville high schools

© 2021 WMOT
WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published November 15, 2021 at 8:02 AM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — Metro Nashville Schools will this week continue their campaign to get school-aged children vaccinated against COVID-19.

Drive-thru vaccination clinics will be held Monday at Hunters Lane and John Overton high schools. Wednesday’s clinics will be held at Stratford and Antioch high schools. Shot clinics are planned for Friday at White’s Creek and Hillwood.

Vaccinations are free for children five years and up.

The drive thru clinics begin at 3 p.m. and continue till 6:30 p.m.

