Tennessee GOP law banning public school mask mandates appears to hit snag

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s law against COVID-19 prevention mandates hit a snag Sunday.

A federal judge appeared to temporarily halt its implementation of strict limits on mask mandates in schools in at least three counties.

U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw Jr. ordered the status quo be maintained as of last Thursday. That was the day before Gov. Bill Lee signed the legislation.

The judge pointed to the “alleged conflict and the possible confusion” the law creates for schools.

Crenshaw previously blocked Lee's recently terminated school mask opt-out order from applying in Williamson County. Judges did the same for Shelby and Knox counties.