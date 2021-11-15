© 2021 WMOT
Tennessee governor signs new limits on COVID-19 restrictions

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published November 15, 2021 at 7:35 AM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed a wide-reaching bill strictly limiting what governments and businesses can require to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Republican's signature Friday makes the law take effect immediately, as industry groups push for changes, Shelby County officials ask a court what happens now to school mask orders, and various entities are looking into how to become exempt if they think they could lose federal funding by complying.

The law largely bars governments and businesses from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations. And it only lets public entities — including schools — require masks due to COVID-19 in rare, dire public health scenarios.

