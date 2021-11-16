After falling for the past two months, Tennessee weekly COVID-19 case counts are headed higher again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — Tennessee’s COVID-19 case counts reversed course and headed higher last week.

After falling for eight weeks in a row, new infections rose during the seven day period that ended this past Saturday. Confirmed new cases jumped 23 percent last week.

Four out of the seven counties in the Greater Nashville Area reported higher infection rates last week. Metro Nashville new case counts were up 22 percent. Williamson County’s new cases spiked 33 percent.

COVID-19 infections are on the rise again among Tennessee’s school age children as well. New case counts among children 5 - 18 years of age fell for seven straight weeks beginning in early September.

Cases reached a low point three weeks ago at just over 1100 new infections statewide. But in the two weeks since, new case counts have risen 39 percent.

The actual number of infected children is still relatively small. Some 1500 school age children reported a new infection last week statewide. Compare that to the first full week in September when well over 14,000 new childhood cases were recorded in Tennessee.

On the plus side, the number of COVID-19 related fatalities fell statewide for the fourth week in a row.