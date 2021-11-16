© 2021 WMOT
Law limiting Tennessee school mask mandates still on hold

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published November 16, 2021 at 7:21 AM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has determined that a newly enacted law seeking to block most Tennessee schools from implementing mask mandates will continue to be put on hold as a federal lawsuit moves forward.

The move marks the latest flurry of confusion over the contentious statute that was signed by Republican Gov. Bill Lee just last Friday.

Over the weekend, U.S. District Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw ordered the status quo be maintained for the plaintiffs seeking to overturn the school mask mandate ban.

An evidentiary hearing has been scheduled for Friday, where Crenshaw is expected to hand down a ruling after Thanksgiving.

