TDOT considers making HOV lanes into toll lanes

(MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Will Chappell) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation has engaged Vanderbilt University and Tennessee State University to survey Tennesseans on their attitudes towards a possible toll system for the state’s high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes.

Recent research shows that HOV lanes users violated the rules for use almost 90% of the time. The survey is examining proposals to improve rule adherence for the lanes, which are designed to reduce congestion and pollution.

A toll for vehicles that use the lane without the minimum number of passengers and that are not low emissions has been proposed. However, such a change would require legislative action by the state government, as Tennessee is currently a zero-toll state.