© 2021 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

TDOT considers making HOV lanes into toll lanes

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published November 16, 2021 at 10:04 AM CST
211116 hov lane sign.jpg
fhwa.dot.gov
/

(MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Will Chappell) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation has engaged Vanderbilt University and Tennessee State University to survey Tennesseans on their attitudes towards a possible toll system for the state’s high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes.

Recent research shows that HOV lanes users violated the rules for use almost 90% of the time. The survey is examining proposals to improve rule adherence for the lanes, which are designed to reduce congestion and pollution.

A toll for vehicles that use the lane without the minimum number of passengers and that are not low emissions has been proposed. However, such a change would require legislative action by the state government, as Tennessee is currently a zero-toll state.

The survey takes about twenty minutes and can be found here.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne