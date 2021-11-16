Tennessee businesses file for exemptions from the state's new ban on vaccination and mask mandates

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee businesses began this week filing for exemptions to the state’s new law banning vaccine and mask mandates.

The law was passed by the Republican controlled state legislature in late October and signed into law last week by Gov. Bill Lee.

Under pressure from business groups, lawmakers included in the law a process to qualify for exemptions from the new rules. Some of the state’s largest employers feared they would be squeezed between conflicting state and federal mandates.

The Tennessee Comptroller has set up a website where organizations holding federal contracts can apply for a temporary exemption.