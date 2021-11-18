Another key Tennessee COVID-19 metric is rising again after falling for 9 weeks in a row.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — The number of Tennesseans hospitalized due to virus complications headed higher this week for the first time since early September.

COVID-19 patients being treated in hospitals statewide peaked on Sep. 9 at more than 3800 cases. Hospitalizations had fallen to just 659 cases by this past Monday, but as of Thursday morning an additional 35 virus positive cases were being treated in hospitals across Tennessee.

During recent weeks, the number of confirmed new infections and the number of active cases of COVID-19 also reversed course and are now trending higher.

At least for the moment, however, the number of virus related deaths continues to fall statewide.