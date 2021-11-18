© 2021 WMOT
Gov. Bill Lee invites unvaccinated police officers to take a law enforcement job in Tennessee.

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published November 18, 2021 at 8:34 AM CST
In a video dated, Wed., Nov. 17, 2021, Gov. Bill Lee invites law enforcement officers who do not want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to apply to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — Gov. Bill Lee on Wednesday pitched Tennessee as a good fit for police officers nationwide who choose not to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a video released this week, the governor promised to cover moving expenses for any officer — from New York to Los Angeles — who joins the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Lee promised any officer joining the THP that Tennessee would not “get between you and your doctor” and would “work to protect your freedoms.”

Tennessee has one of the lowest coronavirus vaccination rates in the nation. Nearly a year after the COVID-19 vaccine became available, just 49 percent of state residents are fully vaccinated against the virus.

