Nashville Congressional Rep. Jim Cooper a leader in Wednesday's censure of GOP Congressman Paul Gosar

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee Congressman Jim Cooper was a prime sponsor of the legislation approved Wednesday censuring Republican Rep. Paul Gosar.

The censure came in response to Gosar posting to the internet a doctored video animation showing him killing New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Gosar was also stripped of his House committee assignments.

In a press statement, Rep. Cooper noted Gosar has not yet apologized for the video. The Nashville Democrat also blasted his Republican colleagues in the House for “refusing to speak out” concerning the incident.

Two Republicans joined 221 Democrats voting in favor of censure. A total of 208 Republicans voted against the measure.

Gosar reportedly posted the video a second time after the censure was approved by the full House.