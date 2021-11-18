© 2021 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nashville Congressional Rep. Jim Cooper a leader in Wednesday's censure of GOP Congressman Paul Gosar

WMOT
Published November 18, 2021 at 9:02 AM CST
211118 still gosar video killing AOC.jpg
Rep. Paul Gosar
/
A still image from a doctored animated video posted to the internet by Congressman Paul Gosar. The video shows Gosar killing Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and attacking Pres. Biden.

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee Congressman Jim Cooper was a prime sponsor of the legislation approved Wednesday censuring Republican Rep. Paul Gosar.

The censure came in response to Gosar posting to the internet a doctored video animation showing him killing New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Gosar was also stripped of his House committee assignments.

In a press statement, Rep. Cooper noted Gosar has not yet apologized for the video. The Nashville Democrat also blasted his Republican colleagues in the House for “refusing to speak out” concerning the incident.

Two Republicans joined 221 Democrats voting in favor of censure. A total of 208 Republicans voted against the measure.

Gosar reportedly posted the video a second time after the censure was approved by the full House.