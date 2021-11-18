© 2021 WMOT
Rapper Young Dolph fatally shot at Tennessee cookie shop

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published November 18, 2021 at 8:22 AM CST
Young Dolph
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed at a cookie shop in his hometown of Memphis, and a search is underway for the shooter.

Memphis police tweeted that they had no information to release about a possible suspect. The shooting took place Wednesday at Makeda’s Cookie’s near Memphis International Airport.

The 36-year-old rapper is widely admired in the hip-hop community for his authenticity and fierce independence. He was born in Chicago as Adolph Thornton Jr., and his parents moved to Memphis with him when he was 2.

Three of his albums reached the top 10 on Billboard charts and he'd collaborated with artists including Key Glock, Megan Thee Stallion, T.I., Gucci Mane and 2 Chainz.

