Tennessee's unemployment rate nears pre-pandemic levels

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — State labor officials reported this week that Tennessee’s current unemployment has fallen very close to the employment level the state was enjoying before the pandemic began.

The October jobless rate stands at 4.2 percent. That’s just two-tenths higher than the jobless number recorded in March of last year as the pandemic gathered steam.

Tennessee's unemployment rate skyrocketed to nearly 16 percent the following month, April, 2020. It’s fallen steadily in the 18 months since.

The Department of Labor says that over the past year the hard hit leisure and hospitality sectors have created the largest number of new jobs.