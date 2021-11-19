© 2021 WMOT
Tennessee's unemployment rate nears pre-pandemic levels

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published November 19, 2021 at 8:17 AM CST
Over the past year the hard hit leisure and hospitality sectors have created the largest number of new jobs.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — State labor officials reported this week that Tennessee’s current unemployment has fallen very close to the employment level the state was enjoying before the pandemic began.

The October jobless rate stands at 4.2 percent. That’s just two-tenths higher than the jobless number recorded in March of last year as the pandemic gathered steam.

Tennessee's unemployment rate skyrocketed to nearly 16 percent the following month, April, 2020. It’s fallen steadily in the 18 months since.

The Department of Labor says that over the past year the hard hit leisure and hospitality sectors have created the largest number of new jobs.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
