© 2021 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gov. Lee ends Tenn. pandemic emergency as '5th wave of COVID-19 pandemic has begun'

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published November 22, 2021 at 7:50 AM CST
211122 lee ends state of emergency.jpg
Gov. Bill Lee
/

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — Tennessee’s began operating early Monday morning without a COVID-19 State of Emergency for the first time in 20 months.

Gov. Bill Lee announced Sunday he would not be extending his executive order authorizing the state’s response to the health crisis.

The move by the Republican governor comes as the State Department of Health is again reporting a rise in COVID-19 case counts, hospitalizations, and active cases.

The running average of confirmed new infections bottomed out 14 days ago and has since been rising steadily.

Infectious disease expert and Meharry Medical College President Dr. James Hildreth took to social media last night to warn that the “5th wave of [the] COVID-19 pandemic has begun.”

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne