Gov. Lee ends Tenn. pandemic emergency as '5th wave of COVID-19 pandemic has begun'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — Tennessee’s began operating early Monday morning without a COVID-19 State of Emergency for the first time in 20 months.

Gov. Bill Lee announced Sunday he would not be extending his executive order authorizing the state’s response to the health crisis.

The move by the Republican governor comes as the State Department of Health is again reporting a rise in COVID-19 case counts, hospitalizations, and active cases.

The running average of confirmed new infections bottomed out 14 days ago and has since been rising steadily.