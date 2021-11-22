© 2021 WMOT
Tenn. Board of Medical Examiners defies GOP lawmaker, continues policy targeting COVID-19 misinformation

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published November 22, 2021 at 8:08 AM CST
(Mike Osborne) — The Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners continue to defy a leading Republican state lawmaker this week by continuing to insist doctors who spread COVID-19 disinformation will be disciplined.

In late September, the medical board published a new policy saying any doctor disseminating COVID-19 misinformation could be disciplined, including the loss of a license to practice.

Now, the Tennessee Lookout reports House Government Operations Chairman John Ragan is threatening the board will be called to testify before his committee next month if it doesn’t immediately rescind the policy.

In late October, GOP state lawmakers called a special legislative session to terminate or curtail mask mandates, vaccination requirements and other policies intended to help battle Tennessee's ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.

State health officials currently report 16,829 Tennesseans have died due to COVID-19 complications since the pandemic began 20 months ago.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
