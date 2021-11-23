© 2021 WMOT
Tennessee gov backs signing bill aide said violates US law

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published November 23, 2021 at 6:58 AM CST
201218_gov_lee_sobering_reality.png
Gov. Bill Lee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is defending a new law assigning sprawling limits on COVID-19 restrictions, despite his office’s warning that it would violate federal disability law.

He also repeated broad promises to review the law he signed.

Lee said Monday that he thinks “the bill on balance is good” and that if anything needs to be changed, it would have to be determined before the next legislative session opens in January.

Asked directly, Lee wouldn't say whether he thinks the law’s accommodations for people with disabilities need changes.

The issue is central to litigation in which the law's provisions on schools have been blocked, including limits on mask requirements.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne