Tennessee man charged in California with kidnapping, sexual assault, incest

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published November 23, 2021 at 7:08 AM CST
211123 noah clare tbi photo.jpg
TBI
/
Noah Clare

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been charged in Southern California with kidnapping his 3-year-old son and sexually assaulting his 16-year-old niece after authorities said he drove across the country with the children.

The kids were found safe and 35-year-old Jacob Clare was arrested last Thursday in Dana Point, California after a resident recognized them from surveillance video released by authorities.

The son was reported missing in Tennessee and his cousin was missing from Kentucky.

Clare faces multiple felony charges including kidnapping, unlawful intercourse with a minor and incest. It wasn’t known Monday if he has an attorney.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
