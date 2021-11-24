COVID-19 hospitalizations head higher in Williamson County, statewide

© 2021 WMOT
WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published November 24, 2021 at 7:09 AM CST
(Mike Osborne) — Williamson County Medical Center issued a warning headed into the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

In a social media post Tuesday, the hospital notes an increase in COVID-19 admissions over the past two weeks.

The post notes this most recent surge in hospitalizations is being led by younger patients and individuals who’ve not been vaccinated.

State health officials report confirmed new infections increased in Williamson County last week for the first time since early October. New cases spiked 34 percent during the week that ended last Saturday.

Williamson County isn’t alone. New case counts, active cases and virus related deaths all increased statewide this past week.

