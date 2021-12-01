© 2021 WMOT
Fatal shooting after Tennessee high school basketball games

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published December 1, 2021 at 8:38 AM CST
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. (AP) — Two people were shot, one fatally, following a pair of basketball games Tuesday night at a Tennessee high school.

Humboldt Police Chief Reynard Buchanan Sr. told the Jackson Sun, “We know of one who was deceased, and another was flown to The Med in Memphis and was in surgery last I heard.”

He added that others were injured but that none of those injuries were life threatening.

Humboldt Police received a call at 8:30 p.m. about shots fired at Humboldt High School.

Humboldt City Schools Superintendent Janice Epperson said in a statement late Tuesday that the altercation happened between two adults and no Humboldt students were involved or injured.

