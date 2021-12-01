Tentative deal signed for NASCAR racing return to revitalized Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — Mayor John Cooper said Tuesday that he has made a tentative deal to see NASCAR racing return to a revitalized Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

Cooper’s signed a letter of intent with track operator Bristol Motor Speedway to upgrade the 117-year-old racetrack at no cost to Metro taxpayers.

The 30 year lease agreement calls for Bristol to expand the track grandstands to 30,000 seats, install sound control features, and upgrade the racetrack. The renovations will also facilitate the track being used for other public events.

The deal will need to be approved by the Fair Board, the Metro Sports Authority and the City Council.