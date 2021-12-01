© 2021 WMOT
Vaccine mandate for federal contractors blocked in Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published December 1, 2021 at 8:53 AM CST
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s attorney general has won a preliminary court order to block President Joe Biden’s coronavirus vaccination mandate for federal government contractors and subcontractors.

The preliminary injunction was issued Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove. It stops the mandate from taking effect in Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio.

Ohio and Tennessee joined Kentucky's Republican attorney general, Daniel Cameron, in filing the lawsuit. The suit claims the vaccination requirement is unlawful and unconstitutional.

