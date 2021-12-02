© 2021 WMOT
Nashville, Memphis lawsuits challenging Tennessee school funding put on hold

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published December 2, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST
211202 mnps logo mask student.jpg

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A 6-year-old lawsuit challenging how Tennessee funds public schools might be paused until after the upcoming legislative session.

The Tennessean reports that Memphis and Nashville’s school districts and the state agreed to put the proceedings on hold in a joint motion filed Nov. 19. The three-judge panel overseeing the case has not yet made a ruling.

The suit questions whether the state allocates enough money for K-12 education through the Basic Education Program funding formula.

The motion says the parties are aiming to resolve the issue without judicial intervention and have agreed to allow the districts to provide input during Gov. Bill Lee’s current review of the program.

Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
