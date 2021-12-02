Nashville, Memphis lawsuits challenging Tennessee school funding put on hold

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A 6-year-old lawsuit challenging how Tennessee funds public schools might be paused until after the upcoming legislative session.

The Tennessean reports that Memphis and Nashville’s school districts and the state agreed to put the proceedings on hold in a joint motion filed Nov. 19. The three-judge panel overseeing the case has not yet made a ruling.

The suit questions whether the state allocates enough money for K-12 education through the Basic Education Program funding formula.

The motion says the parties are aiming to resolve the issue without judicial intervention and have agreed to allow the districts to provide input during Gov. Bill Lee’s current review of the program.