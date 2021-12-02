Tenn. COVID-19 vaccination effort marked low point in November

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — The number of Tennesseans completing their vaccination against COVID-19 reached its lowest point since vaccinations began during November.

This past month, slightly more than 102,000 state residents completed their shots. Compare that to April of this year when more than 784,000 Tennesseans completed their inoculations.

Nearly three times more state residents received the COVID-19 booster shot in November, than those who completed the initial vaccinations.

As of Thursday morning, just 49.6 percent of Tennesseans were fully inoculated. Compare that to New Hampshire where 87 percent of residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.