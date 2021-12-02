Tennessee halts exemptions to COVID law after court rulings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has halted dozens of exemptions that allowed businesses and public entities to require people to take COVID-19 preventive measures in spite of a state law severely limiting them.

In making the announcement Wednesday, state Comptroller Jason Mumpower cited federal court rulings this week that blocked some of President Joe Biden's vaccine mandates.

The announcement for now strips away protections for some private organizations to continue requiring proof of vaccination, and for some government entities to keep vaccination requirements or mask mandates.