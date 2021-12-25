Fresh Air Weekend: Penélope Cruz; The best films of 2021; Alan Cumming

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Penélope Cruz says just reading the script for 'Parallel Mothers' left her in tears: In her latest film, Cruz plays a 40-something single woman who becomes pregnant unintentionally. While at the hospital, her character meets a pregnant teen who is very unhappy about having a baby.

Justin Chang pairs the 10 best movies of 2021 — plus 1 film that stands alone: Drive My Car tops Chang's list of the year's best movies, but plenty of other films made the return to theaters extra special.

'Cabaret' actor Alan Cumming unpacks his 'Baggage' in a new memoir: The Tony Award-winning actor previously wrote about his childhood in Scotland and his abusive father. Cumming's new memoir centers on love, sexuality, career and mental health.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

Penélope Cruz says just reading the script for 'Parallel Mothers' left her in tears

Justin Chang pairs the 10 best movies of 2021 — plus 1 film that stands alone

'Cabaret' actor Alan Cumming unpacks his 'Baggage' in a new memoir

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.