Heavy snowfall across Middle Tennessee to be followed by bitter cold

(Mike Osborne) — A Winter Storm Warning went into effect for the entire WMOT listening area at sunrise Thursday morning. The advisory will remain in effect through Thursday evening at eight p.m.

The National Weather Service Office in Nashville says the Metro Area can expect three to six inches of snow by this evening. Higher amounts are anticipated on the Cumberland Plateau.

What snow does fall Thursday will remain on the ground through Saturday morning. Bitter cold is filtering into the region along with the snow.

Schools across the region closed Thursday citing the inclement weather. A number of area school systems any have already announced they’ll be closed Friday as well.

State Offices are closed. Metro Nashville’s health clinics and drive thru COVID-19 test and vaccination sites are also closed.

Dozens of flights in and out of Nashville International have been canceled. Flights by Southwest Airlines seem especially hard hit.

Authorities suggest you remain at home if at all possible. If you absolutely must go out, be sure to go prepared. Dress warmly. Fill up your gas tank and pack water, food, blankets and a charger for your cell phone.

The mid-state forecast calls for dangerous cold Thursday night and into Friday morning.. Forecasts say temperatures will fall into the single digits by sunrise Friday morning. Be sure you make provisions to keep outdoor pets warm and watered.