Middle Tennessee reeling from back to back winter storms

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — Middle Tennessee routinely sees no more than one or two measurable snowfalls a year. It's seen two heavy snow storms just this week.

Thursday’s storm dropped another 8 inches in the Lebanon area, 7 inches in Old Hickory, 6 inches in Ashland City and 5 inches in Murfreesboro.

Public universities, county and city school systems closed again for the day. State offices, along with many county and municipal offices also closed.

Nashville International reported dozens of cancelled and delayed flights. Public transit systems were operating on limited schedules.

Road conditions across the region remained extremely hazardous at daybreak Friday. Authorities urged residents to stay home if possible.

Anyone venturing out should go prepared. A commute that normally takes minutes, could take hours. Motorist could end up stranded and forced to walk to safety.

Conditions are expected to improve by Saturday afternoon when temperatures finally push back above the freezing mark.