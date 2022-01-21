The U.S. and Russia are talking, and Ukraine's fate hangs in the balance

Updated January 21, 2022 at 10:05 AM ET

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Switzerland Friday to meet with his Kremlin counterpart in hopes of heading off a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. But neither side was sounding optimistic on the immediate outcome.

The tense weeks-long impasse seems unlikely to be resolved during face-to-face talks between Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Russia, with an estimated 100,000 troops poised for a possible move across the border into Ukraine, is demanding written guarantees that Kyiv will never be allowed to join NATO. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied that it has any plans to invade.

The U.S. has been equally adamant that Ukraine should make its own decision on whether or not to join the alliance formed in 1949, originally as a bulwark against Soviet expansion in Western Europe.

Russia is looking for concrete answers

Blinken and Lavrov shook hands before sitting down to talks at the Hotel President Wilson in Geneva, with the Russian foreign minister suggesting that no breakthrough was imminent.

Referring to recent statements Blinken made in Europe, Lavrov reminded the secretary of state that "you said that you did not expect a breakthrough from these negotiations."

"We do not expect a breakthrough at these negotiations either," the Russian envoy said. "(Our) proposals are extremely concrete and we await equally concrete answers."

Blinken, in his opening remarks, said it was a "critical moment" in relations and expressed hope that talks could at least establish a framework for de-escalation.

"You're right: We don't expect to resolve our differences here today," Blinken said in response to Lavrov. "But I do hope and expect that we can test whether the path of diplomacy, of dialog remains open."

The U.S. envoy arrived in Switzerland after meetings in Berlin with several NATO allies to try to shore up support for sanctions and present a united front against Russia. In his remarks in Germany, Blinken said that Russian President Vladimir Putin faced a simple, but stark choice: "dialogue and diplomacy on the one hand; conflict and consequences on the other hand."

He reiterated that sentiment in Geneva, saying he'd "come from consulting with allies and partners, as well as from Ukraine itself."

"We are – all of us – equally committed to the path of diplomacy and dialogue to try to resolve our differences," he said. "But we're also committed, if that proves impossible and Russia decides to pursue aggression against Ukraine, to a united, swift, and severe response."

Biden's "minor incursion" remark muddies the waters

Blinken's efforts follow remarks by President Biden earlier this week that have served to muddy the waters. Speaking on Wednesday, Biden said he thought the Kremlin "will move" against Ukraine resulting in a "disaster for Russia." But he also suggested that anything short of a full invasion would leave the U.S. and its European allies in a quandary as to how to respond.

"I think what you're going to see is that Russia will be held accountable if it invades," Biden said. "And it depends on what it does. It's one thing if it's a minor incursion and then we end up having a fight about what to do and not do."

The White House has spent the last few days trying to clean up Biden's remarks. While the dilemma they reflect is obvious, stating that dilemma publicly could send the wrong signal to Moscow. In any case, Biden's comments sparked a response from Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, who in a tweet on Thursday said: "We want to remind the great powers that there are no minor incursions and small nations."

On Wednesday, the U.S. announced that it was providing $200 million in additional military aid to Ukraine that had been approved in December to help the country defend itself against a possible invasion.

Since 2014, when Russia occupied and annexed Crimea and began providing material support to separatists in Ukraine's east, the U.S. has stepped up military aid to Kyiv.

Russia would likely have an upper hand in conflict against Ukraine

Ukraine's military is considered formidable, with considerable battlefield experience in the separatist eastern Donbass region, where at least 14,000 people have been killed in nearly eight years of fighting, according to Kyiv.

However, Russia's much larger and more modern army would likely have the upper hand in any military scenario. Its troops at the border are also likely to backed by heavy artillery and an updated version of Russia's venerable T-72 tank.

The Russian advantage in armor has made Kyiv especially keen to get its hands on U.S.-made Javelin anti-tank missiles — a request that Washington has obliged.

In 2018, Ukraine's request for the Javelin missiles figured prominently in a telephone call between Zelensky and then-President Donald Trump that led to Trump's first impeachment.

