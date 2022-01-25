Jury selection begins for 2018 Waffle House shooting case that left 4 Nashvillians dead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jury selection is set to get underway in the murder trail of a man authorities say killed four people at a Nashville Waffle House in April 2018 with an assault-style rifle.

Police have said 32-year-old Travis Reinking was naked save for wearing a green jacket when he opened fire inside the restaurant. He fled after a restaurant patron wrestled his AR-15 rifle away from him.

After the attack, Reinking was ordered to receive treatment for schizophrenia in a mental facility.

Prosecutors have said they are seeking a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

Jury selection begins Tuesday and is expected to last for several days.