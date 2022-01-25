© 2022 WMOT
Jury selection begins for 2018 Waffle House shooting case that left 4 Nashvillians dead

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published January 25, 2022 at 8:19 AM CST
180423_travis_reinking_captured.jpg
Nashville Police
/
Alleged Waffle House shooter Travis Reinking on the day of his capture in 2018.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jury selection is set to get underway in the murder trail of a man authorities say killed four people at a Nashville Waffle House in April 2018 with an assault-style rifle.

Police have said 32-year-old Travis Reinking was naked save for wearing a green jacket when he opened fire inside the restaurant. He fled after a restaurant patron wrestled his AR-15 rifle away from him.

After the attack, Reinking was ordered to receive treatment for schizophrenia in a mental facility.

Prosecutors have said they are seeking a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

Jury selection begins Tuesday and is expected to last for several days.

Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
