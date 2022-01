Darrin Bradbury performs songs from his recent album, Artvertisment, including "Strange Bird", "Hell's More or Less the Same", "The American Life", "Busted World", "Frank Paraphrases Eliot Poorly at Dee's", "15 Shovels", "Breakfast", "XXY Top Left", "Newark" and "Dawn Is A Daisy" for WMOT's Wired In.

The set was recorded live from East Side Bowl in Madison, TN on November 19th, 2021.