Williamson County Deputy shot Thursday while attempting traffic stop, will recover

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee sheriff’s deputy was being treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound suffered early Thursday while attempting to make a traffic stop, officials said.

The deputy tried to stop the car, but the driver kept going, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

It wasn’t clear what happened next, but the statement said the deputy was shot at least once and suspect Samuel Bennett wrecked his car and was injured.

Deputy Chandler Rowe was taken to a hospital for treatment and was expected to recover, Williamson County Sheriff Dusty Rhoades told WKRN-TV.

Bennett was in custody and receiving treatment for injuries in the crash, officials said.

No further information was immediately released.