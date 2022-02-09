© 2022 WMOT
TBI sex trafficking sting in Sumner County nets 13 arrests

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published February 9, 2022 at 5:05 AM CST
(Mike Osborne) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday it arrested 13 men last week during a sex trafficking sting in Sumner County.

The TBI placed fake ads offering sex with minors on known prostitution promoting websites. The 13 men who responded were arrested by undercover agents over a two day period.

Among the charges filed: Solicitation of a Minor, Patronizing Prostitution with a Minor, and Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act. Bonds for the men charged were set unusually high, ranging up to $150,000 in one case.

The TBI says this is the second sex trafficking sting it’s conducted already this year. Thirteen similar operations were conducted statewide last year.

The names and booking photos of the men can be seen on the TBI website.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
